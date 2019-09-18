Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shows off shooting skills during Manchester United training

0:18 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed off his shooting skills during Manchester United training Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed off his shooting skills during Manchester United training

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showed his shooting accuracy is still in pretty good shape during Manchester United training on Wednesday.

United begin their Europa League campaign against Astana this week and the Norwegian showed he's still got what it takes to hit the target.

Standing with coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna, the United boss nonchalantly chipped the ball into a wheelie bin from about 18 yards.

Solskjaer showed in training that he is still pretty handy at finding the target

United were handed an injury boost ahead of the match on Thursday, with Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot returning to training.

However, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw will all miss the match, along with Daniel James who picked up an injury against Leicester on Saturday.

Watch the video at the top of the page to see Solskjaer in action!