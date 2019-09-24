Manchester United announce club-record revenue for 2018/19

2:46 Sky Sports News' James Cooper breaks down Manchester United's financial report Sky Sports News' James Cooper breaks down Manchester United's financial report

Manchester United have announced a club-record revenue for the 2018/19 season, but they expect profits to fall considerably after missing out on Champions League qualification.

United continue to perform well off the field despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side performing poorly on the pitch, with just eight Premier League points from six games this season.

The club spent almost £150m in the summer on the three significant signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, yet their financial prominence still continues to grow.

Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward insists Manchester United have a "primary objective of winning trophies" after the successful financial year.

In a statement, Woodward said: "We remain focused on our plan of rebuilding the team and continuing to strengthen our youth system, in line with the philosophy of the club and the manager.

"This is reflected in the recent addition of three exciting first-team players, key player contract extensions and the talent we have coming through our academy.

"Everyone at Manchester United is committed to delivering on our primary objective of winning trophies."

However, revenue is forecast to significantly drop over the next financial year, after missing out on Champions League qualification due to their sixth-place Premier League finish last season.

United expect adjusted core profit of £155-£165m, down from £185.8m last year and will not be able to fully capitalise on UEFA's broadcasting revenue distribution system.

'Successive Europa League campaigns will lower Adidas deal'

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper analysed the issues behind Manchester United's performances on the pitch affecting the financial ability of the club.

He said: "Financially being in the Champions League is lucrative and it could mean Manchester United are down £50-60m by virtue of being in the Europa League [this season] rather than the Champions League.

"Then you look at the clause with the Adidas deal, the 10-year deal in terms of sponsorship. If Manchester United don't get into the Champions League on two consecutive seasons then they see their takedown from the season down by 30 per cent.

"They have done some research into their global fan base and now talking about a billion fans globally. That shows you the type of clout they have, as I said, off the pitch it is going very well.

"The financial set of figures are robust and other clubs around the world would be very envious of.

"I think what we are looking at though, is a situation which is very rosy now but clearly next season without the Champions League and the Europa League and with that hit on sponsorship, I don't think Manchester United's forecast will be quite as rosy next season as it was for this.

"This time £627m, well in line with expectations and predictions, but as I say things going well off the pitch but on the pitch it is just going to seep into those financials slightly."