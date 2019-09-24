Manchester United's Paul Pogba fit to face Rochdale in Carabao Cup

Paul Pogba will also be able to play Arsenal on Monday Night Football

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will return to first-team action at home to Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, after recovering from an ankle injury.

United host the League One side in the third round of the Carabao Cup and will be boosted by the return of Pogba, who has missed the last three games against Leicester, Astana and West Ham.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed he will rotate his squad and the France international is going to play some part before a pivotal Premier League clash with Arsenal on Monday Night Football.

Mason Greenwood scored the winner against Astana in the Europa League on Thursday

Solskjaer said: "He'll probably get some minutes against Rochdale. But we definitely think he's ready for Arsenal."

Also returning is 17-year-old striker Mason Greenwood, fresh from his match-winning goal against Astana in the Europa League on Thursday.

Greenwood missed the 2-0 defeat to West Ham on Sunday due to tonsillitis and will be United's only recognised striker in the squad after Marcus Rashford came off injured at the London Stadium.

0:49 Manchester United fans have their say on the current situation at the club, following the 2-0 defeat to West Ham Manchester United fans have their say on the current situation at the club, following the 2-0 defeat to West Ham

The club have confirmed Rashford will be unavailable for selection against Rochdale, but have said it is unknown how serious the groin injury is.

Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial will both miss Wednesday's match, as the left-back and forward continue their recovery, while Eric Bailly remains sidelined with his long-term knee problem.