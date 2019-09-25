Marcus Rashford expected to feature for Manchester United within two weeks

Marcus Rashford went six matches without a goal in open play before his injury

Marcus Rashford's groin injury is not as bad as first feared and the Manchester United striker is expected to return within the next two weeks.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had initially been unwilling to put a timeframe on Rashford's comeback, after the 21-year-old came off injured in the 2-0 defeat at West Ham last weekend.

But speaking ahead of United's Carabao Cup game against Rochdale, in which 17-year-old Mason Greenwood started up front, Solskjaer revealed Rashford was recovering quicker than expected.

"He's not very, very bad," Solskjaer told MUTV. "We hope to see him before the international break."

In that time United play Arsenal, live on Monday Night Football, before games against AZ Alkmaar (October 3) and Newcastle (October 6).

United said a further update on Rashford's comeback is likely to be made later in the week.

Rashford's injury has left United with "not a lot" of attacking options, Sky Sports' Gary Neville said, with Anthony Martial also currently sidelined.

The injuries have led to criticism of United's decisions to allow Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave in the summer.

"You look at that spend, over the last six or seven years, of £900m - just a little less than Manchester City," said Neville.

"And this is what they've ended up with? It's incredible - £900m is a hell of a lot of money to have no centre-forwards."

