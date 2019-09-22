Marcus Rashford adds to Manchester United injury woes

Marcus Rashford receives medical attention on the pitch against West Ham

Marcus Rashford has added to Manchester United's injury problems after being forced off at West Ham on Sunday.

The 21-year-old went down holding his thigh on the hour mark at the London Stadium, as United suffered a 2-0 defeat through Andriy Yarmolenko's first-half strike and Aaron Cresswell's late free-kick.

Rashford was immediately replaced by winger Jesse Lingard, with strikers Anthony Martial (thigh) and Mason Greenwood (tonsillitis) already sidelined leaving manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with limited attacking options.

Speaking on Sky Sports Premier League, Gary Neville said: "Greenword, Martial and Rashford - all injured. Lingard is now centre-forward for Manchester United.

"You look at that spend, over the last six or seven years, of £900m - just a little less than Manchester City.

"And this is what they've ended up with? It's incredible. £900m is a hell of a lot of money to have no centre forwards."

Only last week Solskjaer was forced to come out and defend Rashford's form, who has gone five matches without a goal in open play.

And Neville believes the player didn't 'look right all day' before being forced with the injury.

"He has looked tired and made a lot of unnecessary runs closing down the goalkeeper," Neville added.

"Ole doesn't need another injury...Rashford looks upset.

"It's been a difficult few weeks for him and he hasn't been in the best of form. It leaves Manchester United with...well, not a lot."

