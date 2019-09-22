Jose Mourinho, Roy Keane on where Manchester United will finish in Premier League

1:31 Jose Mourinho says Manchester United will finish the season between fourth and sixth, but says it’s important that everyone at the club has an agreed objective. Jose Mourinho says Manchester United will finish the season between fourth and sixth, but says it’s important that everyone at the club has an agreed objective.

Jose Mourinho and Roy Keane have had their say where Manchester United will finish in the Premier League this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side thumped Chelsea on the opening day of the 2019/20 campaign but have since dropped points to Wolves, Crystal Palace, Southampton.

Speaking in the Super Sunday studio before United's 2-0 defeat at West Ham, former United boss Mourinho said he felt his former club faced a battle to make the top four, while Keane believes a Champions League spot is "there for the taking".

"From the outside, I think they will finish between fourth and sixth - I don't think they are a team capable of fighting for the top two," Mourinho said. "However, a good achievement for them would be to finish in the top four and get back into the Champions League.

"What are the objectives of the club? It's very important for everybody to share and agree with the objectives.

"If internally the objective is to finish in the top four and to build from there, with the team not thinking about fighting for the title at all, I think it is the perfect environment to try to bring some young players through and to build something for the future."

Keane: Top four there for the taking

Keane admits he has become more optimisitic about United's top-four chances in recent weeks - but fired a warning to his old side.

"When there are young players coming through, you have to remind them you are playing for Manchester United to win. People talk about development and finishing fourth, but don't forget about winning," he said.

"God help me in our dressing room if someone mentioned finishing fourth as a great achievement. He would have been lynched, absolutely.

"A couple of weeks ago I'd have said I wasn't sure about the top four for United but having looked at Tottenham and Arsenal over the last few weeks, I think United should be expecting to finish fourth.

"It's there for the taking. It's there for a lot of teams and United, with the players that they have, should be capable of doing it.

"That's where the pressure comes onto Ole because there has to be some sort of pressure on him. You can't be saying: 'We've got a two to three year plan.' That's nonsense as well. You've got to win football matches consistently at big clubs."

Souness: Pressure is on United

Fellow Super Sunday pundit Graeme Souness agreed with Keane about the expectation levels at United - but doubts their top-four credentials.

"They would snap anyone's hand off but I don't see them in the top four," Souness said.

"I think a top-four finish would be a fantastic result. With that group of players, people will have to be at their very best.

Daniel James was one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's summer signings

"Consistency is a thing a young player doesn't always have. I think it's a very hard sell for United to the supporters to say: 'We're now going down the road of bringing young players through and you're going to have to be patient.'

"It's Manchester United - one of the biggest football clubs in the world. It's a very hard sell to the supporters. They are going to turn up and say: 'The youngsters did well today but we lost 2-1. They were just a bit naive.' I just don't see that.

"The pressure is on Manchester United. It's a big, big football club. One of the biggest in the world and maybe in some respects the biggest. With that comes enormous pressure and you don't know how young players will react to having to turn up every week and win. Every time you go out there you have to win this game.

"It's alright if you are at a lesser club and the expectation level is not there, but when you are at United, when you are at Liverpool, when you are at Chelsea you are expected to win nearly every game you play in.

"For Solskjaer, and any manager, time is not your friend. If he's going to be the manager that introduces several young players and hopes they can replicate the Class of 92, it's never happened before in the history of football.

"Manchester United had the most unbelievable stroke of luck getting all those young players through at the same time. It's never happened before and it won't happen again in my lifetime."