Roy Keane 'shocked and saddened' by Manchester United after defeat

1:17 Roy Keane says he is shocked and saddened by Manchester United’s defeat to West Ham, while Jose Mourinho says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot take any positives from the game. Roy Keane says he is shocked and saddened by Manchester United’s defeat to West Ham, while Jose Mourinho says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot take any positives from the game.

Roy Keane delivered a damning assessment of Manchester United after their defeat to West Ham, describing himself as "shocked and saddened".

Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko and Aaron Cresswell earned the Hammers a comfortable 2-0 win over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's lacklustre side, who suffered the latest in a series of injury blows when Marcus Rashford pulled up in the second half.

United have won just two of their first six games and their former captain Keane, speaking from the Super Sunday studio after joining Sky Sports this season, said it was "scary how far United have fallen".

Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay react to a missed chance

"I don't know where to start," he said. "I was shocked and saddened by how bad they were.

"You can lose a game of football but everything about them... they were lacklustre, no quality, lack of desire, lack of leaders, lack of characters.

"It's a long way back for United but scary how far they've fallen."

0:31 Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford’s groin injury in their 2-0 defeat at West Ham United is ‘unfortunate’ but confident his side will have Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial back soon. Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford’s groin injury in their 2-0 defeat at West Ham United is ‘unfortunate’ but confident his side will have Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial back soon.

Former United boss Jose Mourinho echoed Keane's words and admitted he did not have anything good to say about the visitors' performance.

"I can't find any positives," Mourinho said.

"We were bad last season, but I don't see any improvement this season - even with three new players (Harry Maguire, Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka).

Jose Mourinho says he sees 'no improvement' this season at Manchester United

"I have to say, players with a positive impact. I like the three and I think they're bringing good quality to the team.

"But the team, as a team, I don't like at all. I'm not surprised by the result and I don't think Ole can take many positives from the game."

Ole: 'We've got to batten down the hatches'

3:39 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims his side need to keep working hard to turn results around and suggests injuries are hampering the club. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims his side need to keep working hard to turn results around and suggests injuries are hampering the club.

United boss Solskaer remains optimistic that his side are good enough to compete at a level befitting of the club, but admitted they failed to put crucial chances away and must now work through an injury crisis ahead of games against Rochdale and Arsenal.

"We've been one or two light because of injuries so I don't put it down to a lack of quality," said Solskjaer.

0 – Since winning each of his first nine away games as Man Utd manager in all competitions, Ole Gunnar Solskjær has seen his side fail to win any of his most recent such nine matches. Homesick. pic.twitter.com/YdjamGLbna — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 22, 2019

"Next game, we've got to look forward and see what we can do better. But sometimes you can spend too much time looking at what you can do better. Sometimes it's just batten down the hatches, get better as a team. I wouldn't be anywhere else with anyone else.

"I thought they ran, they never gave up. There's experience out there, Premier League winners with a few youngsters, it's just that at the moment we lack that type of striker. We lack the goals."