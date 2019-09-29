Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United want a new striker - but they must be right for the club

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United will look to sign a striker in January - but only if the player fits the club's "long-term thinking".

The Norwegian has found himself short of attacking options over the past few weeks, with injuries to Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood.

The situation has been further compounded by United's transfer activity this summer, selling Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan for a fee of £73m as well as loaning Alexis Sanchez to the Serie A side without replacing either.

"Of course, when we let Alexis (Sanchez) and (Romelu) Lukaku go, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to know it's a forward we're going to try to recruit next time," Solskjaer said.

"It was time for Romelu Lukaku to go, though - he knows that, he didn't want to be here, and what's the point in having players who don't want to be here?

"We're looking for some creativity and goals, but they (potential signings) have to be the right one.

"There were strikers available but not the ones we wanted. We couldn't get the one we wanted (in the summer).

"There's no point getting players in that you are not 100% sure about either.

"When you get players in, you need the right ones that are going to stay here for a long period of time and that's the long-term thinking we have to show."

'The club comes first - not me'

Despite coming under increasing pressure at Old Trafford, Solskjaer is still very much confident in his own abilities and will not panic buy in January.

"I'm not doubting myself. If I doubted myself, then I think the rest of the world would as well," Solskjaer added.

"We have loads of discussions as a club and believe in what we are doing.

"I can't think, 'I need a player', because it's my reputation on the line - no, it's the club."

