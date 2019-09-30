Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic available from Juventus in January

Mario Mandzukic will be up for grabs in the next transfer window

Manchester United target Mario Mandzukic will be available for transfer from Juventus in January, according to Sky in Italy.

The Croatia striker turned down a move to United, as well as Paris Saint-Germain and a club in Qatar in the summer, after being told he could leave the Serie A club.

Mandzukic has not played for new Bianconeri boss Maurizio Sarri so far this season and was not included in his Champions League squad either.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will not panic buy in the January transfer window amid increasing pressure at Old Trafford.

United boss Ole Gunner Solskjaer admitted this week that the club will attempt to sign a new striker in the January transfer window but it remains to be seen whether or not they will make another attempt to convince Mandzukic to join them.

"You don't have to be a rocket scientist to know it's a forward we're going to try to recruit next time," Solskjaer said. "We're looking for some creativity and goals, but they [potential signings] have to be the right one.

"There were strikers available [in the summer] but not the ones we wanted. We couldn't get the one we wanted."

Mandzukic has also been a target for PSG

Fernando Llorente, who was out of contact at Tottenham, was another player offered to United but they opted not to pursue him, and the Spaniard ended up signing for Napoli, where he has impressed with three goals so far this term.

Reports have also claimed that Solskjaer is an admirer of young Norwegian starlet Erling Braut Haaland, son of ex-Manchester City player Alfe Inge, who has made an outstanding start to the campaign at RB Salzburg.