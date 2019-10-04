Newcastle United vs Manchester United: Six of the best Premier League meetings

Philippe Albert celebrates his goal in Newcastle's 5-0 win against Manchester United in October 1996

Games between Newcastle and Manchester United usually include high drama and conjure up amazing memories.

Ahead of Sunday's game between Newcastle and United at St James' Park, to be shown live on Sky Sports, we look back on six of the best Premier League clashes between the sides.

If you turn back the clock 23 years, Newcastle and Manchester United were juggernauts fighting toe-to-toe for the Premier League title.

While some of you might be too young to remember, others will never forget one of the greatest managerial rivalries in Premier League history: Kevin Keegan vs Sir Alex Ferguson.

Newcastle 0-1 Manchester United (March 1996)

This was arguably the moment when Manchester United clinched a third Premier League title under Ferguson in Newcastle's back yard.

However, it was far from plain sailing. Some bookmakers paid out when Newcastle raced into a 12-point lead at Christmas with Newcastle playing some swashbuckling football under Keegan.

With the likes of David Ginola, Peter Beardsley, Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer among their ranks, Newcastle looked unstoppable at times - but Keegan's men took their foot off the pedal when it mattered most.

On a Monday night at St James' Park, the home crowd roared on their team with fervour but tension remained as Newcastle failed to make their dominance count.

The moment of truth arrived in the 51st minute. Phil Neville whipped in a teasing cross from the left-hand side and Eric Cantona stroked the ball beautifully across Pavel Srnicek and into the bottom corner.

Manchester United narrowed the gap with leaders Newcastle to just one point and went on to secure the title with some mind games thrown in.

Ferguson said teams like Nottingham Forest wouldn't try as hard against Newcastle as they did against his side.

Ferguson's words prompted one of the most memorable moments in Premier League history when Keegan lost control of his emotions in a Sky Sports interview and famously proclaimed: "We would love it we beat them".

Unfortunately for Keegan, it was Manchester United - and Ferguson - who had the last laugh.

Newcastle 5-0 Manchester United (October 1996)

This was a glorious day in Newcastle's history but long-suffering supporters would feel this emphatic victory was just a few months too late.

Newcastle failed to win a first league title in 69 years - and the wait still goes on - but Keegan finally enjoyed a moment in the sun against his nemesis.

Darren Peacock got the ball rolling when his header was correctly judged to have crossed the line despite protests from several Manchester United players.

Ginola curled in a stunning second goal, Ferdinand headed in a third off the crossbar and Shearer - surprise, surprise - snaffled home a rebound to make it 4-0.

However, Newcastle saved their best goal until last as defender Philippe Albert nonchalantly stepped forward, saw Schmeichel off his line, and dinked the ball masterfully over the goalkeeper's head to send the home fans into delirium.

Albert scored one of the most unforgettable goals in Premier League history but a red-faced Manchester United soon lifted themselves off the canvas and went on to claim the Premier League title - again.

Newcastle 4-3 Manchester United (September 2001)

2:35 Highlights of Newcastle’s dramatic 4-3 win against Manchester United, as Bobby Robson oversaw his 100th match in charge of the club. Highlights of Newcastle’s dramatic 4-3 win against Manchester United, as Bobby Robson oversaw his 100th match in charge of the club.

The mercurial Shearer scored an 82nd-minute winner as Bobby Robson won his 100th match in charge of Newcastle.

Laurent Robert put Newcastle ahead with a wonderful free-kick before Ruud van Nistelrooy equalised for Manchester United at St James' Park.

Rob Lee embarrassed Manchester United goalkeeper Fabian Barthez with a speculative effort and defender Nikos Dabizas added a third to give Newcastle a 3-1 lead.

Manchester United, as they usually did under Ferguson, found a route back into the game. Ryan Giggs pulled a goal back and then Juan Sebastian Veron struck a delightful right-footed volley to level the match.

Yet there was still time for Newcastle's talisman to settle the game. Shearer, of course, drilled the ball goalwards and his strike took a deflection before finding the net.

Manchester United captain Roy Keane was sent off for unsporting conduct near the end and Paul Scholes came almighty close to another equaliser but Newcastle held on to claim all three points.

Newcastle 2-6 Manchester United (April 2003)

Paul Scholes scored a hat-trick in Manchester United's 6-2 win at Newcastle in April 2003

This eight-goal thriller will be remembered for a variety of reasons as Ferguson's Manchester United continued to assert their authority in English football.

Following a 5-3 win over Newcastle earlier in the season - in which van Nistelrooy scored a hat-trick and Shearer claimed his 100th Premier League goal for Newcastle - the stage was set for another feast of goals.

Manchester United recovered from 1-0 down with a breathtaking display of attacking football at St James' Park to maintain a three-point lead over Arsenal at the top.

Jermaine Jenas's spectacular strike proved to be a footnote as Manchester United bombarded the Newcastle goal and raced into a 4-1 half-time lead.

Current Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it 1-1 before Scholes scored twice and Ryan Giggs added a fourth to leave Newcastle in a state of shock.

Scholes completed a hat-trick in the second half and van Nistelrooy grabbed an obligatory goal from the penalty spot before a late Shola Ameobi strike kept title rivals Arsenal ahead on goal difference, albeit behind on points.

Nonetheless, Ameobi's goal made no difference as Manchester United secured a 2-2 draw at Highbury several days later and Ferguson's side regained the title from Arsenal.

Manchester United 0-1 Newcastle (December 2013)

Yohan Cabaye celebrates his winning goal as Newcastle secure a first win at Old Trafford since 1972

On this occasion, Alan Pardew's team scored once and kept Manchester United at bay to claim their first win at Old Trafford since 1972.

Frenchman Yohan Cabaye scored the winner for Newcastle in the 61st minute after slotting home Moussa Sissoko's cross.

Manchester United defender Patrice Evra thought he had scored when his header struck the post and rebounded against Vernon Anita's arm but no penalty was awarded.

A second home defeat inside four days applied more pressure on Manchester United manager David Moyes, the successor to Ferguson.

This was the first time Manchester United had suffered successive home defeats since the 2001/02 season.

Moyes was subjected to much criticism during his short spell and he was sacked in April 2014 after it was confirmed Manchester United would fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1995/96.

Manchester United 3-2 Newcastle (October 2018)

Jose Mourinho brought on Alexis Sanchez, Marouane Fellaini and Juan Mata at half-time as Manchester United beat Newcastle 3-2 in October 2018

The build-up to this game was dominated by speculation about Jose Mourinho's future as Manchester United manager.

One report suggested Mourinho would be sacked regardless of the outcome but the Portuguese remained at Old Trafford - for a further two months, anyway - after Manchester United fought back from 2-0 down to win.

In a lacklustre opening 10 minutes for Manchester United, Kenedy gave Newcastle the lead and Yoshinori Muto scored on his first Premier League start.

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea made an excellent save to deny Muto and Newcastle were denied a penalty for handball during an extraordinary first half.

Yet Mourinho worked his magic at half-time, introducing Juan Mata, Marouane Fellaini and Alexis Sanchez off the bench.

Mata smashed home a free-kick in the 70th minute as Newcastle dropped deeper and Manchester United pressed forward.

Anthony Martial made it 2-2 six minutes later with a close-range finish and the much-derided Sanchez headed home the winner in the 90th minute.

Manchester United completed a magnificent recovery but the victory proved to be a false dawn for Mourinho who was ousted before Christmas and replaced by Solskjaer.

