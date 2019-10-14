Edwin van der Sar admits interest in Manchester United director of football role

Edwin van der Sar is happy at Ajax but would be interested in a future role at Manchester United

Edwin van der Sar admitted he is "interested" in potentially becoming Manchester United's director of football.

It has been reported that United are looking for a director of football to take some of the responsibility off executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, but they are yet to make an appointment.

Former United goalkeeper Van der Sar is now chief executive at Ajax where he has overseen a remarkable rise involving the Dutch side's exceptional academy. For now he is happy in Amsterdam, but has eyes on a potential return to Manchester.

"Besides my family, the wife, kids and friends, I have two loves in my life - Ajax, who scouted me and gave me the chance to shine in the world of football and Manchester United, who helped me to develop even at the end of my career," he told Planet Futbol TV.

"Of course I'd be interested in a position, but at first I think I need to learn a little bit more here at Ajax and develop myself even further.

"Let's see what the future brings, United is a fantastic club, with a great following all over the world."

Van der Sar spent six years at Old Trafford, winning four Premier League titles while saving the decisive penalty in the 2008 Champions League final, and the 48-year-old believes he could be suited to the role his former club are looking for.

"I'm the chief executive at Ajax, United are looking for a different position, a director of football, it's a different role," he added. "I know a little bit about football of course."

United are currently 12th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone, and have recorded just one top-three finish since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

