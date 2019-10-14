Manchester United vs Liverpool: Who makes Danny Mills' combined XI?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp will go head-to-head on Super Sunday

Manchester United host Liverpool on Super Sunday hoping to breathe new life into their season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but would any of their players get into Jurgen Klopp's side?

It has been a season of contrasting fortunes for two of England's most illustrious clubs, with leaders Liverpool looking to equal Manchester City's Premier League record for consecutive wins (18), while United are 12th and only two points above the relegation zone.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Live on

Ahead of Red Rivalry, former Leeds and England full-back Danny Mills has selected his combined XI...

Goalkeeper

Alisson is chosen ahead of David de Gea despite being injured this season

Adrian has come in and done incredibly well. I still think David de Gea is a very good goalkeeper but Alisson, if he's fit, without doubt makes my starting XI.

Full-backs

Luke Shaw doesn't make the side with Andrew Robertson at left back

Andy Robertson is one of the best left-backs in Europe at the moment and Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality going forward is exceptional.

They work well with the goalkeeper and know where to be so that comes into play too. There was no doubt at all about the full-backs.

Centre-backs

Joel Matip partners Virgil van Dijk in the preferred combined centre-back pairing

This is more controversial. If it was the start of the season with no games played, I would have gone for Virgil van Dijk and Harry Maguire.

But because Maguire has not been in fantastic form and because of the partnership Joel Matip has formed with Van Dijk and the performances he's put in over the first eight games of the season, I'm going to pair them together.

Midfield

There is no room for Paul Pogba in Danny's all-Liverpool midfield

It's all Liverpool again. There's nobody at Man Utd who - in terms of performing on a consistent basis - would make it at the moment.

I'd even go as far as to say James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would make the cut.

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum are playing really well. If Paul Pogba is in top form, then yes, of course he can get in, but he hasn't so far.

Forwards

Sadio Mane celebrates with Roberto Firmino after scoring this season

No surprise, I'm going with the Liverpool front three. They've been exceptional. Roberto Firmino, the way he drops into the hole, complements Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

They've won eight straight games in the Premier League off the back of winning the Champions League and their form last term.

Marcus Rashford is enduring a difficult run of form but has been injured

Man Utd are halfway down the table. There's a big gulf between the two at the moment. You might think about Marcus Rashford if one of the Liverpool three wasn't available but even he's not in great form so you might end up tweaking the formation and put Daniel James in there.

At the moment, you're saying Man Utd are two, three years behind Liverpool and Man City at the moment. It's a transition process.

Danny Mills' combined XI is made up entirely of Liverpool players

If Liverpool don't win it will be a huge surprise. In recent times there would be several from either side but it's a clean sweep right now.

We've heard from Danny - now we'd like to hear from you. Is he right to overlook the entire Manchester United squad? Select your combined XI below…

How to watch Manchester United vs Liverpool

Watch Manchester United vs Liverpool live on Super Sunday from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League; Kick-off 4.30pm.

Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.