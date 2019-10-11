Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Month for September

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool won all three of their Premier League matches in September

Jurgen Klopp has been named the Premier League’s Manager of the Month for the second month in a row after Liverpool maintained their winning start to the season in September.

The Liverpool manager, who won the accolade for August, guided his team to victories at home against Newcastle and away at Chelsea and Sheffield United last month, which took the club's winning league run to 16 matches.

Klopp topped a four-man shortlist after votes from the public were combined with those of a panel of experts, beating Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard and Brendan Rodgers.

0:35 Liverpool cannot afford to think the Premier League title is Anfield-bound after Man City pipped the Reds last season, says Georginio Wijnaldum Liverpool cannot afford to think the Premier League title is Anfield-bound after Man City pipped the Reds last season, says Georginio Wijnaldum

The 52-year-old German saw Liverpool extend their sequence of wins in the Premier League to 17 against Leicester last weekend as they moved eight points clear at the top of the table after last season's champions Manchester City lost against Wolves.

It is the fifth time Klopp has been named Premier League Manager of the Month, having taken the award in September 2016, December 2018 and March 2019 before receiving the August 2019 accolade.

Man Utd vs Liverpool Live on

Liverpool visit Manchester United at Old Trafford after the international break on Sunday, October 20 from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League.