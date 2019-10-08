Georginio Wijnaldum calm despite Liverpool's eight-point lead over Manchester City

0:35 Liverpool cannot afford to think the Premier League is Anfield-bound after Manchester City came form behind to pip the Reds to the title last season, says Georginio Wijnaldum. Liverpool cannot afford to think the Premier League is Anfield-bound after Manchester City came form behind to pip the Reds to the title last season, says Georginio Wijnaldum.

Georginio Wijnaldum says Liverpool are ignoring all the talk that this could finally be the season where the Premier League title comes to Anfield.

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the league season with a last-gasp 2-1 win against Leicester and head into the international break eight points clear of champions Manchester City, who were surprisingly beaten at home by Wolves on Sunday.

The Reds have won 32 of their last 37 matches, and the Super Sunday panel suggested at the weekend that the title is now Liverpool's to lose.

1:41 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says the players should not focus on their eight-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says the players should not focus on their eight-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League

But after seeing Liverpool lose a seven point lead over City last season, Wijnaldum knows anything can still happen with 30 league games of the current campaign still to play.

"We don't want to think we are already champions. That would be a really wrong thing to do," Wijnaldum told Sky Sports News ahead of Netherlands' clash with Northern Ireland in Rotterdam on Thursday.

"I'm sure the manager will keep us with our feet on the ground and say that we just have to think about ourselves, and try to play good and try to give 100 per cent every week.

Netherlands vs N Ireland Live on

"We just have to do what we did before and look at ourselves and not look too much to other teams because we don't have influence on other teams - we can't control the performance of other teams.

"We just have to make sure we are ready for the games that are to come and to make sure we are ready and try to have good results because we know that it can change quickly.

"Then at the end of the season we will see where we stand."

Watch the Red Rivalry as Manchester United host Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, October 20 from 3pm on Sky Sports Premier League; kick-off 4.30pm.