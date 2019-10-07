Liverpool penalty and Hamza Choudhury yellow right decisions - Ref Watch

Hamza Choudhury was only booked for his challenge on Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's late penalty and Hamza Choudhury's yellow card for a tackle on Mohamed Salah were both correct decisions, Dermot Gallagher has said on Ref Watch.

The former Premier League referee cast his expert eye over the weekend's action, where VAR once again played its part, and gave his opinions on some of the big decisions...

INCIDENT: In the final minutes of the game, Liverpool were awarded a penalty after Mark Albrighton caught the foot of Sadio Mane in the area, sending the forward over. Referee Chris Kavanagh pointed to the spot and the decision was confirmed by a VAR review. James Milner stepped up to convert the spot-kick and win the game for Liverpool.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "We talk about it because of how Mane went down, he didn't go down too well, but I think it is a foul and once you give a foul, you have to give a penalty. The problem we have is that we talk about minimal contact and going down theatrically, he does do that, but I do think he was fouled."

INCIDENT: Just before the penalty, Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury hacked down Mohamed Salah as he drove towards the box. Choudhury was given a yellow card while Salah limped off the field, although he has not suffered any major damage.

Klopp said after the game: "I stand here and should be only happy because of the way the boys did it, but I cannot get over the Choudhury yellow card. He should know better. He maybe was unlucky with (Matt) Ritchie, but he has to calm down. You cannot only go for the man, a yellow card."

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "I don't think he even catches him with his boot. It is a yellow-card challenge and if you look at it, he catches him more with the side of his leg. He's low, he's come a short distance and Salah is going away from him so it isn't the speed and intensity of hitting the bloke straight on, so I think it's a yellow card."

INCIDENT: There was another late VAR call at the London Stadium. Jordan Ayew scored in the 87th minute, but the linesman initially ruled it out for offside. The decision went to VAR which showed Martin Kelly - who assisted the goal - and Ayew were both onside, overturning the initial call and awarding Crystal Palace the goal.

VAR shows that both Martin Kelly and Jordan Ayew were onside for Crystal Palace's second goal

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "It's an amazing decision, because there were two. There's the first one where Angelo Ogbonna keeps Martin Kelly onside as he heads it back on. Then Ryan Fredericks keeps Jordan Ayew onside.

"People say to me about the time frame [of the VAR check], which was two minutes, but you only have to look at it to see how tight of a call it is and they had to build it up. You can see why they've taken time and they've got it right. You'd rather take the time to get it right than look today and see that it should have stayed disallowed."

INCIDENT: Earlier in the game, Crystal Palace were awarded a penalty after the ball hit the high arm of Declan Rice in the area. Patrick van Aanholt converted to equalise for the visitors.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "It was very close but his [Rice's] hands are above his head and in the pre-season guidance that's what was said - if you put your hands above your head, it is not a natural position.

"You can see that his hands are way above his head when he handles the ball and it was said that referees would give penalties for that and he did. It was also checked by VAR and given the OK."

INCIDENT: Everton defender Seamus Coleman was sent off after receiving two yellow cards. The first foul was a studs-up challenge on Erik Pieters and the second for jumping into Dwight McNeil in a high challenge.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: First was a red but second was a yellow.

DERMOT SAYS: "I think the first foul is a red-card offence on its own. If you're training a young referee, the first thing you say to them is if someone overruns the ball - which Seamus does - be prepared for what might happen when he lunges.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that he had no intention of hurting Pieters but he's tackled with his wrong foot and caught him on the calf with his studs. If the referee sees what we've seen, he would send him off. VAR recommended that it didn't meet the threshold so the matter was dealt with.

"For the second, the fact he jumps into McNeil like he does, the referee sees it as he's jumping at him and Seamus just accepts it. I think Seamus is thinking, 'well with what I did in the first half and what I've done now, I deserve to be sent off'. Credit to him, he just walks straight off."

INCIDENT: Towards the end of Newcastle's win, Scott McTominay caught Sean Longstaff on the leg with his studs. It led to referee Mike Dean being surrounded by players from both sides, but it was just a yellow card for the Manchester United midfielder.

DERMOT'S VERDICT: Correct decision.

DERMOT SAYS: "There's minimal contact, it's a short distance and I do think he goes to pull out. He realises how close Sean Longstaff is and he just touches him. If he wanted to go through him, he could have carried on, but I think a yellow card is right."