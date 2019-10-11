Juan Mata believes Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial still has big future

0:38 Juan Mata explains why Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial is so good Juan Mata explains why Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial is so good

Juan Mata says his Manchester United team-mate Anthony Martial is a "big talent" and still has "an incredible career ahead of him".

Martial joined the club for an initial £36m when he was just 19-years-old in 2015 and has gone on to score 36 goals in 116 league games.

There has been some criticism of the forward since his arrival at Old Trafford, but Mata still believes the Frenchman will have a great career.

When asked how big Martial's future could be, Mata told Sky Sports: "I hope it's really big. He is an incredibly talented player.

"You can see that since the moment he arrived to the club in his first game against Liverpool.

"In every training session, the way he treats the ball, the way he takes on people, the way he can win a game by himself."

Manchester United currently sit 12th in the Premier League after a disappointing start to the season

Martial's first season at the club was positive, as the youngster scored 11 goals in 31 appearances, including one on his debut in a 3-1 win over rivals Liverpool.

His form has fluctuated in recent seasons but the 23-year-old hit double figures again last year as United finished sixth.

He has been out injured with a hamstring injury since the end of August this season, but he started the campaign in good form, with two goals and an assist in the opening three games.

Mata added: "I love this kind of player with such big talent and I love to play with them.

"He is a very, very good player. He is still young and hopefully he has an incredible career ahead of him."

Juan Mata was speaking at his book launch for 'Suddenly A Footballer' where 99 per cent of proceeds will go to his charity Common Goal.