Harry Maguire: Manchester United defender says 'judge me in five years'

Harry Maguire is confident Manchester United will be successful again

Harry Maguire insists he is at Manchester United for the long term and says his success at the club should be judged in "five or six years".

United have endured their worst start to a season in 30 years and a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle on Sunday extended their winless run away from home to 11 games in all competitions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have won just four Premier League games since his appointment as permanent manager in March, but Maguire is confident he and his team-mates will be successful.

"It's the long term, that's what the main thing is," Maguire told the club's official magazine Inside United.

"In five or six years, judge me then - whether I have been a success at this club or not.

"I do believe and am really confident that, in five or six years, I'll be a success and I am sure we'll have many, many good times here.

"We need to keep improving as a team, not just me as an individual. I feel, if we improve as a team, I'll be a success too."

Maguire has played in every Premier League match for United so far this season

Maguire joined United from Leicester in the summer for £80m - a world-record fee for a defender - and has featured in every Premier League match so far this season.

Despite the huge price-tag and high expectations, the England international is not concerned.

"It doesn't bother me at all," he said. "It's something that I can't affect. Leicester wanted to keep me and they are in a great position as a club.

"Manchester United wanted to buy me and they came to an agreement. It's probably a good deal for both parties and it's something now where I want to concentrate on my football."

