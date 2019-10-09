Paul Pogba won't sign new Manchester United contract offer - Euro papers

Paul Pogba won't sign new Manchester United contract, according to reports

Italy

Paul Pogba will not renew his contract at Manchester United. The midfielder's current deal expires in 2021 and he is prepared to force a move away from Old Trafford. (Tuttosport)

Juventus are prepared to offer Manchester United Mario Mandzukic and Emre Can in January in exchange for Pogba. (Tuttosport)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has refused to rule out a return to Europe when his LA Galaxy contract expires in December. "I know I could still make a difference, in Italy and in other countries. I'd do better than the players who are there now. My contract expires in December and I don't know what will happen after that." (Sky Italia)

Gennaro Gattuso is in talks to take over at Sampdoria after the former midfielder turned down the chance to join Genoa. (Sky Italia)

Germany

Shkodran Mustafi feels he has become a target for abuse from Arsenal fans. "I'm self-critical enough to realise I made mistakes; I can deal with tough criticism. But it's escalated and became irrational. I've become a target. At one point, people blamed me for a defeat I had not even played in." (Der Spiegel)

Mustafi is open to a move away from the Emirates in January. "The next move is extremely important, it needs to be a positive chapter in my career," he says. "I am open-minded about my future, the Bundesliga is possible." (Der Spiegel)

Thomas Muller wants to leave Bayern Munich in January after the German star lost his place in Niko Kovac's side to Philippe Coutinho. Muller has been a substitute for Bayern's last five matches. (Bild)

Borussia Dortmund are the latest club to show interest in signing Celtic's 16-year-old starlet Karamoko Dembele. The Bundesliga giants would face competition from Arsenal, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain. (Bild)

Spain

Lionel Messi expected Neymar to join Real Madrid after Barcelona failed to re-sign the Brazilian from PSG. "I felt if Neymar didn't come, he'd go to Madrid. He wanted to leave Paris and I thought Florentino [Perez] and Madrid would do something to sign him." (RAC1)

Barcelona are set to open contract talks with Marc-Andre ter Stegen and will offer the German a long-term deal to keep him at the Camp Nou. (Marca)

Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head to head in the race to sign Fabian Ruiz from Napoli next summer. The Spain international has also been linked with a move to Liverpool. (Mundo Deportivo)

France

Lille have received several offers for striker Victor Osimhen - who only joined the Ligue 1 side in the summer - and the 20-year-old could leave in January if a substantial bid is received. (Le10Sport)