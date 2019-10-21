Manchester United eject fan during Liverpool game over alleged racist abuse

The fan was removed from the home end during Saturday's 1-1 draw

Manchester United ejected a fan from the home end at Old Trafford during Sunday's clash with Liverpool over alleged racial abuse.

United say they are investigating the matter as a priority and it is understood police have been informed.

A spokesman from the club has said: "We are aware of an incident at yesterday's game where an individual in the home section has allegedly engaged in racial abuse.

"The individual was identified and ejected from the stadium. We are currently investigating the matter as a priority.

"Racism and all forms of discrimination are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the values of our club."

It is understood the situation could lead to an indefinite ban.

This is one of a number of incidents of alleged racist abuse that happened over the weekend, including an FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town which was abandoned after players walked off the pitch following abuse.