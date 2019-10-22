Man Utd ban fan for alleged racist abuse towards Trent Alexander-Arnold

Manchester United have issued an indefinite ban to a fan ejected from Old Trafford for aiming racist abuse at Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

United swiftly began an investigation following Sunday's incident, which overshadowed a well-earned point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side against the league leaders.

It also came during the first week of the second phase of the Premier League's No Room for Racism campaign, which urges fans to report discriminatory behaviour in stadiums.

The individual ejected from Old Trafford on Sunday has been banned by Manchester United pending an appeal process.

The Premier League 'No Room For Racism' campaign promotes the League and every clubs' zero-tolerance attitude towards racism and highlights the continued commitment to equality and diversity

A United statement read: "Following our investigation into the alleged incidence of racist abuse on Sunday, we have issued an indefinite ban to the individual involved.

"This individual is not welcome at Old Trafford and we want to reinforce that we will continue to take strong action against anyone who we identify has engaged in racist or discriminatory abuse, either online or at our matches."

Sunday's incident took place on another bad weekend for racism in football.

Incidents were reported at Bristol City's match at Luton, Northampton game against Salford City, and the FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town, where two away fans were arrested after the game was abandoned.