Manchester United ban fan for alleged racist abuse during Liverpool game

Manchester United have issued an indefinite ban to a fan ejected from Old Trafford for reportedly aiming racist abuse at Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

United swiftly began an investigation following Sunday's incident, which overshadowed a well-earned point for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side against the runaway league leaders.

The individual has been banned pending an appeal process.

A United statement read: "Following our investigation into the alleged incidence of racist abuse on Sunday, we have issued an indefinite ban to the individual involved.

"This individual is not welcome at Old Trafford and we want to reinforce that we will continue to take strong action against anyone who we identify has engaged in racist or discriminatory abuse, either online or at our matches."

