Manchester United's Nemanja Matic considered for January move by Inter Milan

Nemanja Matic has struggled for game-time at Manchester United this season

Inter Milan are considering Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic as one of their targets for the January transfer window, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter boss Antonio Conte is believed to be keen to reunite himself with the Serbia midfielder, after losing him to Old Trafford during his time as Chelsea manager.

The 31-year-old Matic has fallen behind Scott McTominay in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's pecking order this season, making just five appearances so far.

Antonio Conte has said Matic was key to Chelsea's 2016/17 title win

Earlier in the season, Matic said he "disagreed" with Solskjaer's decision to leave him out of the team.

Conte, meanwhile, lamented Matic's sale to United in 2017, believing him to be "one of the key players" in winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge.

Inter are looking at how they can improve their squad as they fight for the Serie A title, currently sitting second in the table and just one point behind the league leaders Juventus.