Paul Pogba: Manchester United midfielder probably out until December, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he does not expect Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to be available for selection until December.

The United boss says Pogba still needs a significant amount of time to fully recover from his ankle injury and highlighted United's game against Sheffield United on November 24 for the France international's earliest possible return - with December being a more realistic date.

"I don't think we will see him before December. He'll be out for a while," said Solskjaer, following United's 3-1 win against Norwich at Carrow Road.

Paul Pogba has spent time in Dubai working on his fitness

"He needs time to fully, fully recover so I don't think he will be back (until) maybe Sheffield United after the international break.

"It will probably be December until we can see him."

When asked about the specific nature of Pogba's injury, Solskjaer replied: "Well I am not the doctor but there is an injury there that needs healing. It's his ankle, yes."

Pogba has only made six appearances for United so far this season.

He last featured for United in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal at Old Trafford on September 30.