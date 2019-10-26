European Paper Talk: Real Madrid prepared to offer £90m plus Gareth Bale for Paul Pogba

Gareth Bale is again being linked with Manchester United

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news and gossip from the continent.

Spain

Real Madrid are prepared to make an offer of £90m plus Gareth Bale for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba if the France international improves his form during the remainder of the campaign. (El Desmarque)

Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard, Takefusa Kubo, Sergio Reguilon and Hakim Achraf will all return to Real Madrid next summer when their respective loan deals end and the club will look to incorporate the quintet into their squad. (AS)

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos could be reintegrated into the Real Madrid side

Barcelona have intensified their interest in Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez and view the Argentine as the long-term replacement to Luis Suarez at the Camp Nou. (AS)

With interest growing in Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain will offer the striker a new contract to try to keep him at the club. The 20-year-old's current deal expires in 2022 but PSG are prepared to offer him an improved contract until 2024. (Mundo Deportivo)

MLS star Carlos Vela has revealed he held talks with Barcelona in January over a loan move to the Camp Nou: "It was really close. Who could say no to playing with Messi for four months and then returning to LA?" (Marca)

Italy

Juventus are prepared to spend big to land another star name next summer and could move for either Kylian Mbappe or Neymar if Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sell. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid could be forced to pay in excess of £100m for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz as the Spaniard's contract does not contain a release clause. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fabian Ruiz could be on his way to Real Madrid

Roma want to make Chris Smalling's loan move from Manchester United permanent and have started talks with the defender over extending his stay in Serie A. (Il Tempo)

Liechtenstein international Marcel Buchel is on trial at Roma alongside former Sunderland midfielder Jack Rodwell. The club could sign both midfielders as they look to strengthen a squad that has been decimated by injuries. (Il Messaggero)

Germany

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has not held talks with either Manchester United or Inter Milan and, despite his lack of football this season, a January departure from the Bundesliga champions is unlikely. (Sky Germany)

Bayern Munich are interested in Athletic Bilbao centre-back Unai Nunez. The 22-year-old, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Everton, has a buyout clause in his contract worth around £26m. (Spox)

France

Hatem Ben Arfa has held talks with Ligue 1 strugglers Nimes as he searches for a new club. The 32-year-old is also being considered by second-tier side Le Harve. (France Bleu)