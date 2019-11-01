Manchester United lay on free flight for Europa League tie in Kazakhstan

Fans who booked with Thomas Cook will fly free of charge

Manchester United have confirmed they will charter a plane to take fans to Kazakhstan for their UEFA Europa League fixture against FC Astana.

The club have laid on the flight in the wake of Thomas Cook going into insolvency and will allow fans with proof of a booking with the bankrupt holiday company to travel free of charge.

United were among a number of Premier League clubs who had a partnership with Thomas Cook Sports. They had pre-sold a small number of tickets and hospitality for a number of home matches this season, along with travel packages to the Astana UEFA Europa League away leg.

A United spokesperson said: "We have been working through a range of contingency plans to minimise the impact of the Thomas Cook situation for our supporters.

"We are pleased to be able to confirm that Manchester United will be operating a complimentary trip to the forthcoming match against FC Astana in Kazakhstan for those who were impacted by the insolvency of Thomas Cook.

"Beyond the Astana fixture, we are investigating longer term options around facilitating European travel for our loyal fans."

Details of the flight and process for fans who had booked to fly to Astana with Thomas Cook can be found on the club's website.