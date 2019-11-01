Man Utd trio Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof face late fitness tests

0:50 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Anthony Martial's return to the Manchester United team has helped Marcus Rashford return to form Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Anthony Martial's return to the Manchester United team has helped Marcus Rashford return to form

Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof will face late fitness tests ahead of Manchester United's game at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday it was "too early" to confirm whether the trio would be able to make the trip to the Vitality Stadium after taking knocks in the Carabao Cup win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

"They had treatment yesterday, today [they played in] a light session, hopefully they're ready," Solskjaer said. "I can't tell you exactly."

Paul Pogba remains sidelined with an ankle injury and Solskjaer does not expect him back until after the international break - the same timescale that Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw face.

'Marcus wants to master everything'

Rashford, who turned 22 on Thursday, scored twice in the win at Stamford Bridge, including a spectacular free-kick which took him to four goals in his last four games for United.

That spell has seen him shifted further wide from United's focal point of attack, with Solskjaer admitting Rashford is "happier facing goal".

Former United manager Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports that Rashford is "a man of movement", and not a "pure No 9".

But Solskjaer maintains there are "different ways of playing with Marcus".

"I think since Anthony [Martial] has come back, Marcus has flourished," said Solskjaer.

"He's probably happier facing goal, being direct, driving at people, taking players on instead of being that target man - back to goal.

Marcus wants to master all the skills in the end, he's only 22. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"So I'm sure we'll see him up front as a 9, maybe as a two with Anthony, maybe as a three like we did against Norwich or wide like we did against Chelsea."

Ole's assessment: The season so far

United had made their worst start to a Premier League season in 30 years after seven league matches, but a draw against leaders Liverpool has been followed by victory over Norwich, as well as cup wins over Chelsea and Partizan Belgrade.

Another win over Bournemouth could take United back into the top six.

Solskjaer insists "fine margins decide football games at this level", but believes his side are now "playing on instinct rather than taking an extra split-second to think".

"It's hard to evaluate after just 10 [league] games," he said. "I think we've played well at times.

"We've developed a team spirit, an identity, more intensity, aggression in the team - and suffered a bit from injuries."