Jose Mourinho: Former Chelsea and Manchester United boss keen on Premier League return

Jose Mourinho has been out of management since leaving Manchester United in December 2018

Jose Mourinho is keen to return to English football because of a desire to win major trophies with a third Premier League club, Sky Sports News understands.

The 56-year-old, who continues living in his London home, rejected the chance to return to management with a number of clubs abroad, turning down Benfica in January and an £88m contract to manage a club in China this summer.

According to Sky sources, a return to English football would be extremely appealing for Mourinho despite "untrue claims" he is holding out for contact from Real Madrid in case coach Zinedine Zidane is dismissed.

4:41 In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Jose Mourinho said he is 'full of fire' ahead of a return to football management, but insists he is willing to wait for the right opportunity In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News, Jose Mourinho said he is 'full of fire' ahead of a return to football management, but insists he is willing to wait for the right opportunity

Mourinho has joined Sky Sports as a Super Sunday pundit alongside Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Graeme Souness and Jamie Redknapp.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports News in July, Mourinho said: "I have some time to think, to rethink, to analyse and what I feel is exactly that 'Ze' (Mourinho's nickname as a boy) is full of fire!

"My friends tell me 'enjoy your time, enjoy your July, enjoy your August, enjoy what you never had'. Honestly, I can't enjoy. I am not happy enough to enjoy.

Mourinho waved to Manchester United fans ahead of their 1-1 draw with Liverpool earlier this month, while working as a pundit for Sky Sports

"I miss my football, I have the fire, I have a compromise with myself, with people that love me, with so many fans that I have around the world, so many people that I inspired."

In September, Mourinho told Italian TV show Tiki Taka he would not return to management in Italy because of his affection with Inter Milan, where he won the treble in 2010.

"I haven't worked for seven, eight months so we'll see what happens," Mourinho said.

0:48 Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports he is 'hungry' to return to football management Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports he is 'hungry' to return to football management

"But I don't think I'll come back to work in Italy. It's a sensation, but I don't think my future will be in Italy. Inter is my home and [former Inter owner Massimo] Moratti remains both my president and friend."

During his two years at United, Mourinho lifted the Europa League, League Cup and the Community Shield.