VAR: FIFA reminds referees to use pitchside monitors before overturning key decisions

Referees have overturned 26 decisions in the Premier League this season, with the use of VAR

FIFA has reminded referees to use pitchside monitors before they overturn key decisions.

Video Assistant Referees (VARs) are used in at least 25 countries, and competitions including the FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League.

World football's governing body has confirmed it is still recommending the use of monitors before decisions are changed by referees.

A FIFA spokesperson has told Sky Sports News: "Since the beginning of VAR implementation in its competitions, FIFA has always recommended referees to have an on-field review before deciding to overturn or not the decision initially taken."

In the Premier League, 26 decisions have been overturned in the first 100 games using VARs this season but officials have yet to use the designated Referee Review Area (RRA).

It is understood the matter will be discussed at a Premier League club meeting on November 14.

The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) instructed referees to use the monitors "sparingly" before the start of the season, after claiming it could take at least 90 seconds for each review.

"The referee always has the ability to go and look at the monitor if that's what they choose to do," Mike Riley, PGMOL managing director, told Sky Sports News after a club meeting last month.

"We have to balance not impacting on the speed and flow of the game."

Officials are comfortable with referees not using pitchside monitors for factual decisions, such as offside.

FIFA says it "carefully monitors" every competition in world football that uses technology, alongside the game's lawmakers, the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

A FIFA spokesperson added: "A factual decision is considered as an exception and usually an on-field review is not needed.

"Enforcing the laws of the game is an obligation for every member association and FIFA, as well as The IFAB, carefully monitor this."