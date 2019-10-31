Marcus Rashford praised by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after 'Cristiano Ronaldo-like' strike

Marcus Rashford's spectacular free-kick won the tie for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saluted Marcus Rashford's 'Cristiano Ronaldo-esque' wonder-strike which rocketed Manchester United into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Rashford crashed in an unstoppable drive from 30 yards to secure a 2-1 win at Chelsea and a place in the last eight.

Chelsea had hauled themselves level through Michy Batshuayi after Rashford opened the scoring from the penalty spot, but it was the England international's stunning free-kick that proved decisive, ending Chelsea's seven-match winning streak and making it three wins on the bounce for United.

Rashford slides in celebration

Solskjaer admitted the pace and dip of the strike reminded him of the technique perfected by former Old Trafford star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

"It's very Cristiano-like, isn't it?" Solskjaer said to MUTV.

"The boy has got nerves of steel, takes a penalty, no problem. Steps up and hits the ball like he does and wins us the game - fantastic."

"Marcus has that strike in him," the United boss told Sky Sports. "I've seen him in training so many times.

"When you give young lads the experience, like Brandon Williams got tonight - and the kid was outstanding - it's only going to help them.

"We know we're not the finished product, we're a work in progress and keep trying to improve. We were excellent, with fast flowing football. That's Manchester United. We're trying to get back to that."

2:31 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's good spell has improved the team spirit and camaraderie following their Carabao Cup last-16 victory at Chelsea Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United's good spell has improved the team spirit and camaraderie following their Carabao Cup last-16 victory at Chelsea

Lampard rues ' bolt out of the blue'

Rashford lifted his 73rd-minute shot over the Blues wall and underneath Willy Cabellero's crossbar, before sliding on his knees in celebration in front of a delirious away end.

But Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could only salute the spectacular match-winning moment.

"It was special, a bolt out of the blue," Lampard said.

"It's great technique. It was a stunning strike from him, at a time when I felt we were really in the ascendancy."

1:54 Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United

'Thankfully it went in the top corner'

Rashford admitted that getting a feel for the ball in training had given him confidence.

"To be honest, it was the balls," he told Sky Sports when asked about the strike. "When we were training with them and we were shooting there was this up-and-down motion and they can go anywhere.

"Thankfully, it went in the top corner. It is a positive day.

"We have been in a tough place. We are still getting through that phase and the only way to do it is to fight your way through it. The main focus for us is just improvement and development because we are definitely going places. We have done a lot of good work.

"The start of the season wasn't exactly what we expected but we have got to get through it and get back to winning games."