Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United player ratings: Marcus Rashford the top performer

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his penalty

Marcus Rashford's stunning free kick sealed a 2-1 win for Manchester United over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge to put them into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, but how did we rate the players?

Chelsea player ratings

Willy Caballero - 6

Didn't have a huge amount to do all night aside from pick the ball out of the net twice from Marcus Rashford's penalty and free kick.

Reece James - 6

A solid display from the right-back as he looks to put pressure on Cesar Azpilicueta. Combined well with Callum Hudson-Odoi down the right and put some good crosses in.

Manchester United's Daniel James and Reece James vie for the ball

Kurt Zouma - 6

Looked composed in the heart of Chelsea's defence and dealt with the pace and running of Rashford and Dan James in open play. Prevented United from creating a huge amount.

Marc Guehi - 6

Enjoyed a decent game on his second start for Chelsea, his first coming in the last round of this competition. Will be frustrated now Chelsea are out as he may not see many more minutes.

Marcos Alonso - 5

Threatened going forward, as you would expect, but a really poor error at the back to give away the penalty. Should have dealt with the situation better.

Jorginho - 6

Captained the side. Played his usual game in the middle of the park. Kept things ticking over.

Billy Gilmour - 7

The promising young Scot wasn't quite as classy in his performance as he was in the previous round at Stamford Bridge, but held his own superbly in an intense game.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Starting to prove his worth to Chelsea after their outlay for him. Starting to look more and more like the player who initially moved to Real Madrid in the first place.

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 6

Quiet in the first half but grew into the game in the second and started to cause problems for Manchester United. Still working his way back to his best after a long spell out.

Christian Pulisic - 5

Rewarded by Frank Lampard with another start after his wonderful hat-trick at Burnley on Saturday. Wasn't as effective tonight up against Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof.

Michy Batshuayi - 7

Had a difficult game in a solo effort up against Manchester United's three centre-backs, but showed his clinical edge as he capitalised on Harry Maguire's error to score in the second half.

Michy Batshuayi celebrates after equalising for Chelsea

SUBS

Mason Mount - 6

Thrown on in the closing stages but couldn't make the difference for Chelsea.

Pedro - 6

Like Mount, he was unable to change the course of the game.

Tammy Abraham - 6

The crowd were calling for him long before his introduction but he was unable to make an impact.

Manchester United player ratings

Sergio Romero - 7

A spectator in the first half, with Chelsea not even registering a shot on target until after the break. Little he could do about the goal. Had few other saves to make but did show sharp reflexes to deny Marcos Alonso in the closing stages.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Got forward well in the first half, providing plenty of support for United's forward players, and defended resolutely in the latter stages, ensuring Callum Hudson-Odoi did not cause too many problems.

Victor Lindelof - 6

Efficient in possession, registering the highest passing accuracy rate of United's starters. Had some awkward moments defensively and substituted in the second half as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer adjusted his formation.

Harry Maguire - 5

Badly at fault for Chelsea's goal. Helped to keep the hosts at arm's length for long periods but was some way from his best and was fortunate that his error did not prove costly.

Marcos Rojo - 7

Although unable to block Michy Batshuayi's shot for Chelsea's goal, he produced a solid performance overall. Enjoyed celebrating in front of the away fans after the final whistle.

Brandon Williams - 7

A third senior start for the 19-year-old, who came into the side at left wing-back. A few loose passes in the first half but grew into the game as it wore on. Made one vital interception on the edge of his own box in the second half to prevent a clear Chelsea chance.

Brandon Williams of Manchester United is challenged by Chelsea's Billy Gilmour

Scott McTominay - 8

Booked for a mistimed challenge on Mateo Kovacic in the early stages but did not let the yellow card inhibit him. Worked tirelessly, winning possession repeatedly, and took charge of the midfield impressively. Came close to scoring with one effort in the first half which brushed the side-netting.

Fred - 6

A mixed night for the Brazilian. Had some sloppy moments in midfield but did help to repel Chelsea at times, working hard alongside McTominay.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is challenged by Fred

Jesse Lingard - 6

Only his fourth start since the end of August. A lively presence in the first half, causing problems through the middle when Marcus Rashford and Daniel James drifted to the flanks, but faded after the break before being replaced by Andreas Pereira.

Daniel James - 7

Won the penalty for Rashford's opener with a driving run into the Chelsea box. A relatively quiet night apart from that, but his work-rate was impressive and his pace made him an outlet on the break.

Marcus Rashford - 8

His stunning free kick will live long in the memory. Also dispatched his penalty calmly, sending Willy Caballero the wrong way. His pace and directness on the break made him a threat right up until his substitution in the closing stages.

Marcus Rashford scores his second goal of the game

SUBS

Anthony Martial - 6

Provided a different threat for Chelsea's defence in the closing stages but did not have much impact on the game.

Andreas Pereira - 6

Sent one cross-field pass wildly out of play but did work hard to stop Chelsea towards the end.

Ashley Young - 6

Helped United see out the game.