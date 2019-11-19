Scott McTominay says it's time for Manchester United to step up

Scott McTominay is hoping to recover from an ankle injury that ruled him out of Scotland's final Euro 2020 qualifying matches

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has urged his team-mates to "really step up" as they look to climb up the Premier League table

United are currently seventh in the Premier League, one point adrift of Sunday's opponents Sheffield United who sit in fifth.

McTominay has gained plenty of plaudits after an impressive start to the season and believes the unity within the squad has made a big difference on the pitch.

"In terms of the team, I feel we're much, much brighter," McTominay told the club's official website.

"The signs are good, the signs are positive and we've talked about things that we can improve on and how we're going to try to improve by the end of the season."

The 22-year-old, who has played in every Premier League game this season so far, has hailed the openness within the dressing room.

United's 3-1 victory at home to Brighton was their fourth win of the season so far

"It's a normal thing to have meetings and for everybody to discuss, that's a normal thing and the sign of a healthy dressing room," he said.

"Boys speaking among it in the changing room, saying what they think we can improve on and what are good ideas as well.

"There's plenty going on, it's not a place to be quiet and in your shell. It's time for people to really step up and start doing their jobs as well."

Despite a difficult start to the campaign, five wins in United's last six matches in all competitions has been a step in the right direction. McTominay believes the side has done well under the circumstances.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to cope with several injuries to key players this season, with Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly still sidelined with long-term problems

"With the injuries we've had, I do think we've coped relatively well with a small squad and a lot of boys playing a lot of minutes in a short space of time," the Scotland midfielder said.

"I think people forget that we have had a lot of injuries as well, and you can see with Anthony (Martial) coming back, what a difference he makes.

"There are very positive signs and things are changing. Everybody is looking forward to the next game and wanting that next game to come as soon as possible.

"Everybody wants to play and that's the sign of a healthy dressing room."

