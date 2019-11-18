Manchester United considering Danny Loader bid with several Premier League clubs also interested

Danny Loader has caught the eye for Reading this season

Manchester United are one of several Premier League clubs considering a bid for Reading's talented young striker Danny Loader, Sky Sports News understands.

The 20-year-old is out of contract this summer and talks on a new deal have stalled.

The former England youth international, who made his Reading debut for Jaap Stam as a 16-year old, almost left the Madejski Stadium on deadline day last summer, only for a move to Wolves to fall through.

Speaking shortly after his move to Wolves fell through, Loader said: "Everyone knows a Premier League club tried to sign me in the transfer window, but it wasn't to be.

"I'm very ambitious, my dream is to play on the biggest stage and you never know when these opportunities will come around again."

