Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United boss calls out 'blatant lies'

0:19 Ole Gunnar Solskjer reacts to reports on Tuesday about his future Ole Gunnar Solskjer reacts to reports on Tuesday about his future

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called out the "made up, blatant lies" following fresh reports about his future on Tuesday.

With pressure mounting on Solskjaer, reports emerged in the national press claiming the United boss had told his players he will be sacked if they lose their next games against Tottenham and Manchester City.

Pogba 'not ready' for Jose's return Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will not recover from an ankle injury in time for Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford with Spurs.

"I'm good, it's absolutely no problem," said Solskjaer, ahead of Spurs' visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

"Sometimes you laugh when you read stories about what I've said and stuff.

"At least I know the sources everyone is talking about aren't sources, they are just made up, blatant lies."

Solskjaer 'not concerned' by sacking season

Three Premier League managers - Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery and Quique Sanchez Flores - have lost their jobs over the past two weeks as we enter the so-called sacking season.

Solskjaer, though, is not worried about a "knee-jerk" reaction from United's owners, who he speaks to "a few times a week".

"It doesn't make me more concerned, I'm just focusing on my job and doing as well as I can," said Solskjaer, whose United side sit closer to the relegation zone than the top four after 14 Premier League games.

"I'm looking at the next game and also looking long term, planning things with the board.

"It is that time of year, it is never nice to see your colleagues lose their jobs. It's now three in a very short space of time. But it doesn't make me anymore concerned that it's December, no."

'Jose return won't change our motivation'

Jose Mourinho, the new Tottenham head coach, will be in the Old Trafford dugout on Wednesday for the first time since he was sacked by United last December.

1:01 Solskjaer discusses Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford Solskjaer discusses Jose Mourinho's return to Old Trafford

Solskjaer says his predecessor will receive a warm welcome from the fans and staff at United but insists his players' performance will not be affected by the return of their former manager.

"I don't think whoever the manager or the opposition team is will change their motivation," said Solskjaer.

"They are motivated to do well for Manchester United because they know it is about proving it every time you step on to the pitch that you should be part of this long term.

"When you put that shirt on, it doesn't matter who you're going to play against you've got to give it you're all. The boys were disappointed after Sunday, but now it's all eyes on tomorrow night."

Reporter's notebook: James Cooper

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been in football long enough to know that after four league wins in four months and Manchester United's worst start in 31 years that the questions would come thick and fast.

On Sunday, the United manager looked tired and frustrated, but on Tuesday morning the sparkle was back in his eye - he knew what was coming and he sounded like he'd prepared his words.

There was a sense in the room that Solskjaer was attempting to control proceedings, rather than be controlled by them, and anyone who knew him as a player would tell you about his mental strength.

The problem is the need to win - and the manner of performance over the next two games.

The first test, a Spurs side whose manager arguably knows his opponents better than his own players. And the second a Manchester City team, who will relish being given so much of the ball by their city rivals.

But from what I understand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the backing of the club's hierarchy who are sympathetic to the injury problems he's encountered and believe progress is being made throughout the club.

The Norwegian also talks about long-term plans and the support he has, but now has to engineer results and performances in United's toughest run of games so far this season.

2:51 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Aston Villa in the Premier League

