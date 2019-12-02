Mauricio Pochettino ready to get straight back to work after Tottenham sack

Mauricio Pochettino is ready to get straight back to work just weeks after being sacked by Tottenham.

The 47-year-old has given himself 10 days break back in his native Argentina, but says he has already been made a number of "attractive" offers.

Pochettino has been linked with the Arsenal job, despite previously stating it would be "impossible", while his shadow still looms large over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, having previously been their top target.

Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham head coach last week

Speaking to Fox Sports Argentina on a visit to his former club Newell's Old Boys, he said: "There are a lot of clubs and attractive projects for me to take on.

"For the time being, the most important thing is for me to clear my head after five-and-a-half incredible seasons with Tottenham. My aim is to seek the ability to rebuild myself and get my self-motivation back.

Pochettino had become increasingly frustrated with life at Tottenham

"It is my intention to return to manage in Europe. It is hard for me to imagine a project in Argentina. However, for the sake of my family, I would not refuse to work over here.

"But now I need to be calm for a few days and see what happens. I haven't had a lot of time to digest what has happened with me.

"My first decision was to come back to Argentina, return to my home and see family and friends. My best decision was to come to Argentina to switch off for 10 days.

"But I expect to return to Europe to make decisions on my future. At my age I don't need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me."