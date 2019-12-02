Mauricio Pochettino: Former Spurs boss visits Newell's Old Boys

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has returned to Argentina to pay a visit to his former club, Newell's Old Boys.

Pochettino, who was sacked by Spurs last month, started his career at Newell's Old Boys, spending five years at his boyhood club and making 153 appearances.

¡Bienvenido a casa, Poche! ❤️🖤



Mauricio Pochettino, tricampeón leproso y entrenador de talla mundial, se encuentra en el estadio Marcelo Bielsa para observar el partido de #Newells. pic.twitter.com/u6f6oFn7Y8 — Newell's Old Boys (@CANOBoficial) December 1, 2019

It is the first time Pochettino has appeared publicly since he was "relieved of his duties" by Tottenham and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Spurs have seen results improve since swapping Pochettino for Mourinho, who has managed three wins in his first three games.

Pochettino spoke out last week for the first time since he left Spurs, praising the fans and saying that he had achieved "the objectives he was asked for" by the club.

Despite only being out of work for less than two weeks, talk about Pochettino taking over at Manchester United has cropped up once again.

After Mourinho was sacked last December, Pochettino was the favourite to replace him, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's impressive run as caretaker manger earned him the job permanently.

Solskjaer insisted last month that Pochettino's availability does not bother him.

But United have since failed to win any of their last three games, with draws against newly-promoted sides Sheffield United and Aston Villa, as well as defeat to Astana in the Europa League.