Mauricio Pochettino says he accomplished Tottenham objectives

Pochettino: "I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again"

Last Updated: 28/11/19 6:40pm

Mauricio Pochettino has thanked Tottenham's fans and officials
Mauricio Pochettino has praised Tottenham fans for their "fantastic support" and stated he managed to "accomplish the objectives I was asked for" by the club.

The Argentinian was sacked as Spurs manager earlier this month after five-and-a-half years in charge, with Jose Mourinho subsequently taking over as head coach.

Under Pochettino, Tottenham reached last season's Champions League final and established themselves as a top-four side in the Premier League.

But they have struggled since losing to Liverpool in Madrid and, with the club 14th in the table and having been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Sky Bet League Two side Colchester, chairman Daniel Levy decided to make a change.

"I would like to thank [owner] Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy for giving me the opportunity to be part of Tottenham Hotspur's history," Pochettino said in a statement.

"I would like to thank also everyone I met at Tottenham, all the club staff and the football players during these five-and-a-half years.
Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol explains the reasons behind Daniel Levy's decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino
"Finally I would like to give a special mention to the fans who make this club so great with their fantastic support.

"I gave the best of me to accomplish the objectives I was asked for in our first meeting. There were equally tough challenges as exciting success.

"Best wishes for the future, I am sure we will cross paths again."

