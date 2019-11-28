Did Tottenham sack Mauricio Pochettino to block Arsenal move for Jose Mourinho?

Jamie Redknapp and F2 freestylers Billy Wingrove and Jez Lynch are guests on this month's Kings of the Premier League show, sponsored by Budweiser, which you can watch on Friday, and the guys gave their opinions on under-fire Arsenal boss Unai Emery.

Wingrove, a Spurs fan, said Arsenal fans "want the manager out", and Lynch, a Gooner, agreed "a lot of fans do".

But Jamie asked: "Right now, who do Arsenal fans want? I get it when there's a manager in the pipeline you want… what style are you? What do you want from a manager?

"I do think Emery and Marco Silva at Everton are under huge pressure, they need some results really quickly," he added.

The Sky Sports pundit even questioned whether Tottenham sacked Mauricio Pochettino swiftly to prevent the Gunners from appointing Jose Mourinho.

Wingrove proposed a counter-strike move: "Would Poch go to Arsenal? Would it be seen as treacherous? I don't feel it would, because he's been sacked."

"I'd love to see him go to Arsenal," said Jamie. "It would be great. Go and get him if you can!"

Fellow pundit Paul Merson backed that move in his recent column. "I know [Pochettino] managed Tottenham, but George Graham had been at Arsenal and went the other way.

"These top managers don't come along too often, where you don't even have to pay anything for them. Can I see it happening? No. Should it happen? Yes."

