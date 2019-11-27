Unai Emery: Arsenal head coach says he has club's support

0:58 Unai Emery says he has the Arsenal's backing, despite some fans calling for him to be sacked Unai Emery says he has the Arsenal's backing, despite some fans calling for him to be sacked

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says he has the club's support despite a disappointing season.

Arsenal are currently eighth in the Premier League and have failed to win any of their last five league games.

The Gunners were booed off following the 2-2 home draw against Southampton on Saturday, but Emery says he does not feel any pressure from the club.

He said: "The club is supporting me. I feel the club is responsible in that area. I really appreciate that a lot.

"I feel strong with that support and I know my responsibility is to come back and change the situation.

"We need to recover the confidence, I need to achieve good balance, and we need to be more compact.

A last-minute Alexandre Lacazette strike rescued a point for Arsenal against Southampton on Saturday

"We have very good players but now they are playing without confidence sometimes in the matches."

Away from their poor league form, Arsenal face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday, knowing a win would see them qualify for the knockout stages.

Some fans are calling for the Spaniard to be sacked, with Mauricio Pochettino and Mikel Arteta touted as potential replacements, Emery insists he is still enjoying his time at the Emirates.

"I am feeling responsible for my work. I know we need to improve. When I lost, I am not feeling well," he added.

"I am feeling that responsibility to come back, the responsibility to analyse, and to work and improve to achieve our performance.

"In my work, I enjoy it. Every day I enjoy it. The players and the preparation I enjoy because I love that work."

Emery said that teams were coming to the Emirates "fearless" of his side and, with his side conceding 19 goals in 13 league games this season, has vowed to improve their defensive record.

The former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain manager has tinkered between two and three centre-backs in different formations, but does not believe their system is the reason they are conceding so many goals.

"Really, the one thing we need is to be more compact. We are conceding more goals than we wanted and the opposition are creating more chances than we wanted. That is the first tactical issue I want to change," said Emery.

"I am trying some different tactical decisions, using our players in the best possible positions for them.

"And, at the moment, we haven't achieved that balance to be strong. I don't think it's the system."