Unai Emery pleads with Arsenal fans to bring back fear factor

0:31 Unai Emery wants to connect with Arsenal fans in a bid to prove doubters wrong Unai Emery wants to connect with Arsenal fans in a bid to prove doubters wrong

Unai Emery wants to "connect" with Arsenal fans to bring a fear factor back to the Emirates.

The Arsenal head coach acknowledged "doubts" about him are coming after his side were booed off following the 2-2 home draw against Southampton, their fifth match without a win in the Premier League.

Emery was due to deliver a masterclass on football coaching, and dealing with prejudice in the game at a London football university on Friday, but the event has been cancelled after negative comments were posted on social media towards him.

Emery said his future is "today and tomorrow" ahead of Thursday's Europa League visit of Eintracht Frankfurt, when victory will secure a place in the knockout stages.

Mauricio Pochettino, sacked by Tottenham last week, and Mikel Arteta, assistant to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, have been touted as potential replacements for Emery.

"My only focus is to show a good performance and connect with our supporters," Emery said.

Teams are coming here fearless of us, this is the first thing we need to change Unai Emery

"Teams are coming here fearless of us, this is the first thing we need to change.

"First we need to connect with them and show them. My wish is the supporters help the team because we need them.

"I want to connect with them."

'Xhaka comeback will be important for us'

Emery admitted some of his players are "not feeling 100 per cent confident".

0:17 Granit Xhaka's comeback to Arsenal will be 'important' for the club, says Emery Granit Xhaka's comeback to Arsenal will be 'important' for the club, says Emery

Granit Xhaka is available to return to the Arsenal squad for the first time since being stripped of the captaincy, said Emery.

He has not played since his angry reaction when he was booed off against Crystal Palace last month.

Emery previously suggested Xhaka might never play for the club again.

"He's in the group and has the possibility to play tomorrow," said Emery. "I hope every supporter supports the team.

"Xhaka's comeback is going to be important for us."

Mustafi 'open' to opportunities

Shkodran Mustafi insisted the Arsenal players are united in their bid to stop sliding results.

"If the coach is under pressure the players are under pressure," he said.

"We stick together, fight for each other. The boys in the dressing room, the coaching staff, we are all in the same boat."

1:25 Shkodran Mustafi says he would be 'open' to new opportunities Shkodran Mustafi says he would be 'open' to new opportunities

But Mustafi, 27, has just 18 months remaining on his contract at Arsenal and admits he would consider other opportunities.

"If there's something that suits me and I want to make the next step, I'm open to thinking about it," he said.

"At the moment I'm in a situation where we have to put our own interest in the background. Now it's about the team.

"I'm not thinking about my personal future.

"This is not only me, everyone in the dressing room.

"A lot of people talk and give opinions, but everyone in the dressing room is fully focused on giving everything to get out of this.

"It makes life easier for us when things go good."