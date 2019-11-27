Unai Emery: Arsenal head coach's 'masterclass' cancelled after online abuse

Unai Emery's managerial "masterclass" for students is off

Unai Emery's planned appearance at a London football university has been cancelled after negative comments were posted on social media towards the Arsenal head coach.

Emery was due to speak to students at the University Campus of Football Business at Wembley on Friday, as part of a "masterclass" series on football coaching, and dealing with prejudice in the game.

But after his appearance was announced on the UCFB website last week, it was met with some abusive online messages, which have led to university bosses cancelling the event.

Arsenal are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and have not won in six games in all competitions, amid mounting pressure on Emery.

UFCB told their students: "It is with much regret that we can no longer present Unai Emery to UCFB students this Friday.

"We have noticed that there were a number of negative comments aimed at Mr Emery when the guest appearance was initially announced.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind all students of the digital footprint that you create, which could impact you throughout your career within the football and sports industry."

Arsenal host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League on Thursday before playing Norwich at Carrow Road on Sunday live on Sky Sports.

Paul Merson says Arsenal should look to replace Unai Emery with Mauricio Pochettino following his sacking from Tottenham.

He said: "Arsenal should go for Mauricio Pochettino. He's not won anything, but he improved Tottenham over five years, tenfold. He's a top manager and he is about at the moment.

I know he managed at Tottenham, but George Graham had been at Arsenal when he went the other way. You've got to get past that sort of stuff. These top managers don't come along too often, where you don't even have to pay anything for them."