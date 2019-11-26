Arsenal move to stop Eintracht Frankfurt fans accessing Emirates for Europa League clash

Arsenal are putting additional security checks in place to try to stop banned Eintracht Frankfurt fans gaining access to the Emirates on Thursday.

UEFA has banished the German club from selling tickets to away fans for their next two Europa League games, including the Gunners clash, following fan disorder at the game against Vitoria in October.

Stewards will check the presence of a physical ticket before a second set of security will check the validity of those tickets at the turnstiles, attempting to prevent "tailgating".

Eintracht Frankfurt fans at their UEFA Europa League group F match away to Vitoria Guimaraes

The move comes after 200 Red Star Belgrade fans gained "illegal" access to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October, despite away fans being banned from the game by UEFA for racism.

"These additional measures have been put in place to prevent ticketless supporters, or those that have purchased fake/invalid tickets, attempting to 'tailgate' or force their way into the stadium, as they should not be able to pass the first check," Arsenal said on Tuesday.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is under pressure as they prepare to face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League group stage

"We remind all our supporters not to allow your tickets to end up in the hands of Eintracht Frankfurt fans. The club will take the appropriate action against any member found passing, selling or offering their ticket(s) for sale, which will lead to a cancellation of their membership resulting in a ban.

"Any Eintracht Frankfurt supporters in possession of a home ticket will be refused entry, and any who do manage to gain entry will face ejection from the stadium."

The club has warned additional checks will slow down access to the ground, so they have encouraged supporters to arrive earlier, with turnstiles to open from 6.30pm.