Arsenal vs Eintracht Frankfurt preview

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka could return in the Europa League

Team news, stats and prediction as Arsenal take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Team news

Under-pressure boss Unai Emery is likely to give some of the younger members of his first-team squad game time and possibly hand a return to Granit Xhaka, who hasn't featured since he was booed off against Crystal Palace.

Dani Ceballos is out with hamstring trouble while Hector Bellerin and Sead Kolasinac are being assessed ahead of the game.

State of play

Arsenal, who are on 10 points, will be through if they draw or win, or if Standard Liege lose against Vitória SC.

Opta stats

Arsenal won the reverse fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt 3-0 on MD1, in what was the first ever meeting between the sides.

Eintracht Frankfurt have won just one of their six away games against English opponents, with that victory coming back in 1967 against Burnley in the Fairs Cup (2-1).

Arsenal have lost more European home games against German sides than they have against opponents from any other nation (6).

If Arsenal avoid defeat, it would see them progress past the first group stages of a Champions League/Europa League campaign for the 20th consecutive season, with the Gunners last failing to do so in the 1999-00 Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt have lost two of their four Europa League games this season (W2), more than they had in their previous 18 in the competition (W11 D6 L1).

Charlie's prediction

I look at the schedule of what Emery normally does. Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos and Joe Willock will play - I am not sure if Emile Smith Rowe will be fit.

Arsenal are in a decent position in the group and will cement their place in the knockout stages, while easing off some of the pressure on Emery by the time this is done. I think the hardest part will be the crowd. I don't think there will be one at all. It will only be if they want to see the younger guys.

They don't want to see the defence, and if they come for a moan, which is in their veins, this will be awkward for the players. The youngsters are trying their best, but who deserves to be in the side? He will rest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and, dare I say, Mesut Ozil, and so Nicolas Pepe will probably play.

Arsenal will win, but only by the enthusiasm of the youngsters. Martinelli has a great thing going for him so I think he will shine. As usual, there will be goals.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 3-2 (20/1 with Sky Bet)