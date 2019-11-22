Ole Gunnar Solskjaer unmoved by Mauricio Pochettino availability

0:35 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Mauricio Pochettino following his sacking by Spurs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Mauricio Pochettino following his sacking by Spurs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he is not bothered by Mauricio Pochettino’s availability following his sacking by Tottenham.

When Solskjaer took caretaker charge of United last December, Pochettino was favourite for the job, before the Norwegian's impressive run of results earned him the permanent role.

But with Pochettino no longer in a job after being "relieved of his duties" by Spurs on Tuesday, speculation about a potential move to Old Trafford has intensified.

"It doesn't bother me at all. I've got the best job in the world," said Solskjaer ahead of Sunday's trip to Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports.

"If you're in a job, or if you're out of a job and you're a manager, you want this job. It doesn't really matter whatever happens around. I've got to focus on my job at Manchester United and do it as well as I can.

"I speak with Ed Woodward and the owners all the time about how we're going to move the club forward. That doesn't change if some other clubs change their managers."

'Jose return a circus - Matic has sense of humour'

Spurs appointed former United manager Jose Mourinho on Wednesday, less than 12 hours after sacking Pochettino.

Nemanja Matic liked a post suggesting he was waiting for Jose Mourinho to sign him for Spurs

United midfielder Nemanja Matic, who has been signed by Mourinho twice in his career, liked and commented on an Instagram post suggesting he was waiting for the Portuguese to bring him to Spurs in January.

"When it's like this, you like Jose coming back," added Solskjaer. "It's going to be a spectacle and a circus and Nemanja has a sense of humour."

'We hope to see Pogba in 2019'

Paul Pogba, the France international midfielder, will not be back for Sunday's trip to Bramall Lane, says Solskjaer.

Paul Pogba has been undergoing rehab in Miami this week

Pogba has been out injured since September with an ankle problem and Solskjaer had previously said this weekend's Premier League game would be the earliest he could return.

"He had another test and a scan at the start of the international break and he's not healed yet," said Solskjaer.

"But he's stepping up his recovery and he's out of a cast so he doesn't have to have a cast on. He was in one for six or seven weeks.

"You do lose loads of muscle so he's gradually now just stepping up walking on the treadmill, biking with a free ankle. It will still be a few weeks yeah. We hope to see him in 2019."

'United looking at midfielders'

Fred is United's only senior midfielder available for Sunday. Along with Pogba, Solskjaer says Matic and Scott McTominay are weeks away from a return.

Scott McTominay is out with an ankle problem suffered against Brighton

It highlights a lack of depth in Solskjaer's squad with James Garner and Angel Gomes - both teenage academy graduates - his only recognised options in the centre of midfield.

"That's going to take its toll for any midfield - if you take three midfielders out of any top club I think they will struggle," said Solskjaer.

"But Fred has stepped up and we will just have to try and conjure up a way of replacing them.

"Long term we are looking at different positions and we have been looking at midfielders."

Asked if there is a specific type of midfielder United want, he added: "There's always types of players we are looking at but I'm not going to sit here and talk about that now."