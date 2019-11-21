John McGinn has Manchester United quality, says Newcastle boss Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce believes John McGinn could succeed at Manchester United

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says John McGinn is one of his "best ever signings" and believes the Aston Villa midfielder would not be out of place at Manchester United.

Beating Celtic to McGinn's signature last year was arguably Bruce's biggest lasting achievement at Villa Park and the pair will meet for the first time in the Premier League on Monday Night Football.

The former Hibernian midfielder was a bargain at little more than £2m and for some time he has been linked with a considerably pricier switch to United.

As a decorated United skipper in his own playing days, Bruce knows what it takes to succeed at Old Trafford and is confident McGinn has the calibre.

"He is that level, yeah," Bruce said. "From what he has done in 12 months, he can only improve. He scored twice again for Scotland the other night, so that's six in three games for them."

Recalling the tussle to get hold of McGinn 18 months ago, Bruce added: "A club like Villa - we didn't have £2m, but in the end we got him.

"How we got him out of Celtic I don't know because his grandfather was the chairman. It took a couple of games of golf at the Belfry with his dad until we could muster the money together!

"I am delighted for the kid because he is a smashing lad. He has to be one of my best ever signings because he has a determination to do well.

"I wish I could find a few more like him that's for sure."