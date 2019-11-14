Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle captain out until new year with knee injury

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has started all 12 of the club's Premier League games this season

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles has been ruled out until the new year after suffering a knee injury during Saturday's victory over Bournemouth.

The central defender sustained the injury in a collision with Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka and was forced off after just 20 minutes at St James' Park.

Lascelles has started all 12 of Newcastle's Premier League games this season, helping Steve Bruce's side to 13th in the table.

The 26-year-old appears likely to miss at least eight games, with the Premier League set to embark on its busiest month of the season in December.

Paul Dummett replaced Lascelles during Saturday's win over Bournemouth, but Bruce will hope to have Fabian Schar available to slot into his defence when Newcastle return to action after the international break at Aston Villa.

Schar has missed Newcastle's last three games with a knee injury and is also sitting out Switzerland's final European Championship qualifiers, but could be ready to play at Villa Park next Monday.