Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions, including Manchester City vs Chelsea and Sheffield United vs Manchester United.

It is a belter of a game, mainly because Manchester City are in fourth - how could we have predicted that at this stage? Chelsea are above them with the youngsters, who have all gone on international duty during the break, and have been scoring. It is the ideal scenario really, almost perfect.

N'Golo Kante is back fit and in the side, while Willian is playing well. Cesar Azpilicueta has revived himself and is back to his old self. Marcos Alonso has been alright when he has played and the centre-backs have been great - it looks promising to Chelsea. Frank Lampard will come up with a puzzle for City, but his puzzle will focus on the fact that Pep Guardiola's team are really struggling at the back and Chelsea have pace and technically-gifted players up front.

It is going to be an open game, so Jorginho and Kante may have to sit deeper than they have been so far this season. I think Chelsea need to stay in the game for 70 minutes or so and then look to adapt to the situation if possible.

I don't know who Pep will pick because they are so frail in defence at the moment. It would be a gigantic blow if Ederson was to miss out and I do think City will want to simply go and beat Chelsea and get the job done with three points - it will up the ante on Liverpool.

The title race is far from over. Liverpool are in a great position but within three or four games over the festive period they could draw three times and suddenly the title race would be back on - they did it last year. For that reason, I think it will be Man City's day, but it will be such an open game that it will be a treat for everyone watching.

CHARLIE PREDICT: 4-2 (28/1 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield United are fifth and Manchester United sit in seventh. Who has more energy? Sheffield United. Who has more passion? Sheffield United. Manchester United have the better players but only when they play well. I have been impressed with Sheffield United more recently as they have been scoring goals. They will be right in the face of Man Utd from the get-go so if they are good enough, they will need to show it and be together as a team.

I do feel that Man Utd will be vulnerable to this energy level as they can become moody, but they will get something from it nevertheless. Chris Wilder will have a feeling about what his side can achieve realistically, but if you said to him that from the first 12 games, your away record would be fabulous, they would have beaten Arsenal and drawn with Manchester United at home, he would have snapped your hand off. They probably expect to beat Man Utd at the moment, but I think Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will be ready for it.

It will be another feisty game. Sheffield United will go after and squeeze Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as much as they can. The back three are very good at what they do but John Egan has been one of the players of the season. The others have been great but he is calm, aggressive when he needs to be and gets his teammates into position - they are well-organised and drilled. For that reason, I think they will get a draw.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

I have been impressed with both of these sides. Steve Bruce wants to play better football but he has a lack of choices. Newcastle fans have to admit that this is a tough job and he is having to battle through, which I think he has done superbly thus far. Bruce may just be proving his point that he needs a couple of players. Mike Ashley may not be able to give him exactly what he wants but he could get a couple of loan deals or get one through the door if someone leaves.

John McGinn is playing further forward and it is working a trick. Aston Villa need to nurture and control leads much better, and at times they leave themselves vulnerable. That being said, I have to admire the way Dean Smith goes about it. Villa is also Bruce's old club and will sit in once again, but Villa will sneak it. There is enough about them to create enough chances.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Normally you get a bounce with a new manager, but I don't know what a bounce is for Tottenham. West Ham love to turn Tottenham over more than any of the London clubs and there is something about the hostility between the two of these sides.

Manuel Pellegrini is under serious pressure and could be sacked with a heavy defeat. One manager is trying to save himself, while the other manager - Jose Mourinho - is trying to assert his authority on a side that has had an abysmal season thus far. He won't have any time to do it going into the weekend so they will have to batten down the hatches and get on with it.

It will be interesting to see who Mourinho picks. There are a lot of people who will be feeling down that Mauricio Pochettino has gone, but I expect a reaction from Tottenham. There will be fire in the belly and it will be feisty.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

This will have been a banker in the past. Southampton normally don't get anything at the Emirates in the Premier League. By now, the Arsenal players will have returned and Unai Emery will have had some words to say to them. These are two managers under scrutiny. Southampton are getting credit after their response to the 9-0 drubbing but they keep getting beat. The goalkeeper and the back three are still vulnerable.

Alexandre Lacazette was not on international duty and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been a bit quiet recently, so it is time for Arsenal to get back to winning ways. They are sixth in table and have been awful. Chelsea are going to Manchester City, which could bring back a little belief once more that the top four is achievable. These are the games you are expected to win and Arsenal will win.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 4-1 (18/1 with Sky Bet)

Wolves do not score a lot of goals and Bournemouth used to, but they have quietened down a tad. They do like these scenarios, while Wolves like an open game, so it could suit both sides. Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota and Adama Traore look a major threat as a front three with an abundance of pace and skill up front. Bournemouth are good going forward but shaky at the back. It is something that will suit the away side in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

This is a cracking game, which I would be quite happy to have on Saturday. Leicester have been pretty fabulous. They play good football, show plenty of passion and commitment, especially at the back, with a balance that is brilliant to the team. The group is not strong enough in choice, so Brendan Rodgers is more or less picking the same 12 or 13 every week.

Brighton have been impressive at home. Pascal Gross is back to his best, I like Leandro Trossard and he has made a difference to Brighton's dynamic, particularly when they are going forward and these games can become awkward for Leicester. Both teams like to attack and are a bit vulnerable due to the differing counter-attack systems they sometimes play, but it will be a good game all around.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Leondro Trossard and Pascal Gross have impressed Charlie Nicholas for Brighton

We keep tipping Liverpool to slip up and they aren't doing it, despite not being at the top of their game and showing they are an efficient machine. Crystal Palace have been awkward for Liverpool in past.

Their players have been travelling a lot and there is no rest for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk should be back after missing the last Netherlands game for personal reasons and Jurgen Klopp needs to get by with same three because there is no reason to change it up. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is fighting fit and looking as though he deserves a starting berth and with Andy Robertson not playing for Scotland, he should be fit too.

Could Christian Benteke cause an upset against his former side?

Dare I say, Christian Benteke may be a threat to his old team? He needs goals badly and it is something to consider, but I think Liverpool will edge it.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

This is a massive one for Everton and I have to fancy them at home. It has not been good to watch and Marco Silva has chopped and changed team a lot. His breakdown of the last away game suggested he doesn't seem to feel pressure at all - what a load of rubbish!

I'll tell you the reason why you feel pressure Mr Silva, in the last few games you have changed the team on a regular basis, sometimes four of five players, which tells you that you do not know your best starting team. Moise Kean sounds as though he may be heading back to Italy, Cenk Tosun is back in the starting line-up, Richarlison is delivering with his goals and I always think he will get you double figures, Theo Walcott has been alright, but Gylfi Sigurdsson has been in and out.

Norwich have never really recovered from the win over Manchester City. They seem like they are lost for ideas, while Teemu Pukki and the attackers cannot do anything at the moment. It will be another win for Everton which will relieve the stress and pain for now.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Quique Sanchez Flores earned a great result with the win at Norwich, finally! He may be feeling some sort of reward now, but he will still be working away on the mental fitness instead of the physical fitness.

I cannot work Burnley out - they are hard to beat and good up front. They were battered at home to Chelsea but missed loads of chances, especially Ashley Barnes. They then go to Sheffield United and get hammered - Burnley are inconsistent and Watford are better than what their results suggest. Troy Deeney should be back fit and he will make a big difference for them.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

