Kevin De Bruyne, Dele Alli and Virgil van Dijk top Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne fired himself to the chart summit this week after scoring a thunderbolt during a 2-2 draw with Newcastle, having also scored the previous weekend against Chelsea.

Dele Alli appears to be rekindling form under new boss Jose Mourinho, securing runner-up spot in the rankings after netting twice in Tottenham's 3-2 win over Bournemouth.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk (No 3) also scored a double to secure a 2-1 win against Brighton - a result Jurgen Klopp's side have achieved in seven out of 14 league games this season.

Wolves duo Raul Jimenez (No 4) and Joao Moutinho (No 8) both tumbled down the chart but retained top-10 standings after a 1-1 stalemate with Sheffield United.

Leicester maintained their title challenge with a 2-1 win over Everton, courtesy of a last-minute winner awarded by VAR, with James Maddison (No 5), Ricardo (No 6) and Jamie Vardy (No 7) among the top performers.

In terms of of each club's top player, a raft a young midfielders topped their respective teams, including the likes of Jack Grealish, Harry Wilson, Christian Pulisic, Todd Cantwell, Maddison and Alli.