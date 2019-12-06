Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Corriere dello Sport's 'Black Friday' headline worst I've seen

0:39 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms he has been in touch with Chris Smalling after the defender featured alongside the Corriere dello Sport's 'Black Friday' headline Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms he has been in touch with Chris Smalling after the defender featured alongside the Corriere dello Sport's 'Black Friday' headline

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport's controversial 'Black Friday' headline, describing it as "the worst I've ever seen".

Thursday's edition of the paper featured the words 'Black Friday' above pictures of Romelu Lukaku and Chris Smalling as they previewed Friday's Serie A match between Inter Milan and Roma.

Lukaku - who left United for Inter in the summer - slammed the newspaper for "fuelling racism" while Smalling - who is on loan at Roma from United - called the headline "highly insensitive".

Solskjaer said: "First of all, when you see that paper you say: 'Wow. Really? Is that possible?'

"It's the worst front page I've ever seen. It has to be."

Smalling is likely to return to Old Trafford when his loan spell at Roma comes to an end, says Solskjaer

The United boss confirmed the club have made contact with Smalling in the wake of Corriere dello Sport's publication, saying: "Of course we have been in touch with Chris, just so he knows that we'll back him and we support him. And with Romelu as well.

"I don't work in your line of business but, wow, that's incredible - and at least we don't see that here. We can see lots of different things but we don't see that, so that has to be stamped down (on)."

Smalling has impressed since moving to Roma, making 13 appearances in all competitions, but Solskjaer says he expects the defender to return to Old Trafford at the end of the season.

He added: "Chris has been fantastic, but we know sometimes that if you change the environment it can go both ways.

"But Chris is the type to relish these challenges. He's cultured, he enjoys life down there, it's a different life and a new experience for him.

"He's a boy who couldn't be here without being a regular and we decided on that. I am so, so happy for him because we can see the top player he is."