Paul Pogba out, Anthony Martial likely to return for Manchester derby

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits there has been 'doom and gloom' around Manchester United but a win over rivals City could turn 'doubt into belief'

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Anthony Martial is likely to be fit enough to take part in Saturday's Manchester derby - but Paul Pogba will remain on the sidelines.

Martial missed Wednesday's win over Tottenham with a knock sustained against Aston Villa last weekend, while Pogba has not played since September due to an ankle injury.

Addressing the French duo's fitness ahead of the game against Manchester City - live on Sky Sports from 5pm - Solskjaer said: "We hope to have Anthony definitely for part of the game.

"I'm not sure if he's able to start. Paul probably won't be, no."

While the derby will come too soon for Pogba, the midfielder has resumed training and asked when he is expected to return, Solskjaer said: "As soon as possible, as quickly as possible.

"He's out on the grass training. I said in 2019 so hopefully we'll see him before the New Year definitely."

"Manchester derby has changed"

Saturday's Manchester derby will be the first time Solskjaer has taken United to the Etihad since replacing Jose Mourinho as manager 12 months ago.

Solskjaer and his players will be looking to extend United's good form at the Etihad - they have lost on just one of their last four visits

He lost the one derby he has been in charge for - City's 2-0 win at Old Trafford in April - and says the clash has changed since he was a player at United.

"At least we play every year now!" joked Solskjaer. "It took many years before I played a Manchester derby myself.

"But it's changed in a way. Of course Man City are a better team now than when I was playing.

"I think football has changed quite a lot. I think it was allowed a few more proper tackles - with every little angle, everything being scrutinised now, it's more of a technical, tactical game than physical and mental one.

"But, still, a derby should be played as a derby. We don't play basketball, so we're ready for that if that happens."