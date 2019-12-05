Mauricio Pochettino to return to Europe next week and assess next move after Tottenham sack

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to return to Europe next week to consider his next move after being sacked by Tottenham.

The 47-year-old remains in Argentina where he has been visiting his hometown of Rosario and boyhood club Newell's Old Boys but is scheduled to soon fly back to his home in Barcelona, where he expects to evaluate offers from various clubs.

Speaking to Fox in Argentina this week, Pochettino said he had already received proposals for a number of "attractive projects" and is ready to get straight back to work after his break in South America.

"I expect to return to Europe to make decisions on my future," he said. "At my age I don't need a lot of time to recover. I am open to listen to projects put before me."

The former Espanyol and Southampton boss has been linked with a number of clubs since being replaced by Jose Mourinho at Hotspur Way, including Tottenham's bitter rivals Arsenal.

Pochettino stated a few years ago that if chairman Daniel Levy was ever to sack him it would still be "impossible" for him to take over at the Emirates, but his name is reportedly on the Gunners' list after they dismissed Unai Emery.

Then there is Manchester United, for whom he was top choice before they installed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Norwegian does not appear under any immediate danger - especially after his side beat Tottenham to move fifth in the table last night - but Pochettino's shadow will loom large over Old Trafford as long as he is out of work.

German champions Bayern Munich are also without a permanent boss after sacking Niko Kovac, and Hans-Dieter Flick has only been confirmed as caretaker until the Bundesliga winter break.

Pochettino also linked with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Inter Milan during his five-and-a-half years at Tottenham.